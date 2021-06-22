A community survey on park, recreation, and community facilities

Even with all that Marshall has to offer, we know that we are still missing certain community facilities that could further the city’s stature as a regional center. The city has begun the design process of a new aquatic center with the hiring of a pool architect/engineer, and as part of that process, community input and funding discussions are being planned. When discussing how best to fund the aquatic center, the city discussed the potential of doing more than an aquatic center if the funding mechanism selected has the capacity to pay for it.