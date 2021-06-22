Norma Dovre
CANBY — Services for Norma LaVonne Dovre, 88, of Canby, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Porter. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held following the memorial service at Wergeland Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, Sanford Canby Hospice – Neva’s Fund, or The Connection of Canby. Houseman Funeral Home of Canby is entrusted with the arrangements.www.marshallindependent.com