Canby, MN

Norma Dovre

Marshall Independent
 17 days ago

CANBY — Services for Norma LaVonne Dovre, 88, of Canby, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Bethel Lutheran Church in Porter. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held following the memorial service at Wergeland Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, Sanford Canby Hospice – Neva’s Fund, or The Connection of Canby. Houseman Funeral Home of Canby is entrusted with the arrangements.

