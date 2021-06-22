Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Leaf Near Mclain affecting Greene, Perry and George Counties. For the Leaf River...including Mclain, New Augusta...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Leaf Near Mclain. * From this evening to tomorrow morning. * At 11:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 16.8 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 18.0 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Considerable flooding of agricultural and lowlands near the river.