Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * Until Friday evening. * At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 20.0 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 20.8 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, flooding of lowlands will occur.