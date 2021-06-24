Chicago Cubs | Indians vs. Cubs Highlights - Naylor, Bradley lead Indians to a 4-0 win vs. Cubs

CHICAGO -- The umpires searched Aaron Civale not once, but twice Monday night as the first day of MLB’s Big Frisk unfolded from one coast to the other. Civale came away from the inspections for the sticky stuffy clean as the driven snow. But in the fifth inning, with two out, Cilvale left the game with an injury to the middle finger of his right hand. The Indians beat the Cubs, 4-0, at Wrigley Field, but the potential loss of another frontline starter caused more concern than celebration following their 40th win over the season.