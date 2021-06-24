Chicago Cubs | Indians vs. Cubs Highlights - Naylor, Bradley lead Indians to a 4-0 win vs. Cubs

Amid their significant injuries to their rotation, the Cleveland Indians will start emerging star right-hander Aaron Civale on Monday night when they visit the Chicago Cubs. It will be the third game between the teams this season. The Indians won the first two, including a walk-off victory in 10innings on May 12.
CHICAGO -- Here are the lineups for Monday night’s game between the Indians and Cubs. Where: Wrigley Field, 8:05 p.m. ET. Teams: Indians (39-30) vs. Cubs (40-32). TV/radio: Bally Sports Great Lakes, WTAM, WMMS and the Indians radio network. Starting pitchers: RHP Aaron Civale (10-2, 3.48) vs. RHP Adbert Alzolay...
Chicago Cubs shortstop Javier Baez made a brutal mistake on the basepath on Monday night, and manager David Ross instantly pulled him from their 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field. Baez lost track of how many outs there were, and gave Cleveland perhaps the easiest double play...
ESCANABA — A little bit of last-minute work paid off for the Escanaba Cubs here Thursday night as they squeezed past the Gladstone Indians 3-2 in the opening game of the Gregg Johnson-Al Erickson Memorial baseball tournament. It was winning pitcher Hunter Lancour who helped his cause in the end...
Blah, Blah, Blah. Sure the Nets would have bucked the Bucks if the Big 3 were healthy. But Snap, Crackle and Pop played together for about 32 minutes this season. Primary Day is Anniversary Day. Not sure who to rank on top. But after 30 years of putting up with my nonsense, I hereby nominate Mrs. Stitches for sainthood. She knew she was in trouble after the first 32 minutes, too.
Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+115) Chicago (-152) Wrigley Field is the site where Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs (40-32, 1st in NL Central) will play the Cleveland Indians (39-30, 2nd in AL Central) on Tuesday. The moneyline on this contest has the Indians coming in at +115 and the Cubs are at -152. The over/under opens at 8. The starting pitchers are Eli Morgan and Kyle Hendricks.
CHICAGO -- The umpires searched Aaron Civale not once, but twice Monday night as the first day of MLB’s Big Frisk unfolded from one coast to the other. Civale came away from the inspections for the sticky stuffy clean as the driven snow. But in the fifth inning, with two out, Cilvale left the game with an injury to the middle finger of his right hand. The Indians beat the Cubs, 4-0, at Wrigley Field, but the potential loss of another frontline starter caused more concern than celebration following their 40th win over the season.
Interleague play heads to Wrigley Field on Monday night when the Cubs host the Indians at 8:05 p.m. ET. Will Cleveland pull off the upset as a road underdog or is there a better bet on the board?. Game Snapshot. 913 Cleveland Indians (+133) at 914 Chicago Cubs (-144); o/u...
Starter Alec Mills pitched 5 solid innings and combined with four relievers on a 6 hit 2-0 shutout of the Miami Marlins Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field. Joc Pederson had an RBI single in the fifth as the Cubs salvaged the series finale after being hammered in the first two games. Closer Craig Kimbrell notched his 20th save. The Cubs improve to 40-32 and will open a brief two game interleague series Monday night at home against the Cleveland Indians. Pitching pairing has Adbert Alzolay (4-5) going for the Cubs against Aaron Civale (10-2). Hear the contest on Lite 103 WAKO FM beginning with the pregame show at 6:30 p.m. CDT and first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
Josh Naylor homered as the Indians shut out the Cubs 4-0 in Chicago. The right fielder launched a two-run shot in the fifth inning for Cleveland. MLB wins leader Aaron Civale was strong on the mound, striking out five over four-and-two-thirds scoreless innings. He exited in the fifth due to a right middle finger injury. Reliever Bryan Shaw took his second win. Cleveland has won six of its last eight.
(Chicago, IL) — The Cubs struggles continue following a 4-0 loss to the Indians. Adbert Alzolay surrendered three-runs over four and two-thirds, dropping to 4-and-6. Willson Contreras went 2-for-3 for Chicago, which has lost six of eight. Meanwhile, in the 4th inning Javier Baez was doubled off when he forgot...
CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs needed good mojo to close out a quick homestand as a grueling 10-game trip awaits. They got it behind another steady outing from right-hander Kyle Hendricks and an offense that finally stepped up in a 7-1 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. For the first time in 10 games, the Cubs scored more than three runs in a game, sparked by a four-run sixth inning.
(Chicago, IL) — Kyle Hendricks posted his 10th win of the season after firing six scoreless innings in the Cubs 7-1 victory over the Indians at Wrigley Field. Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras, and Patrick Wisdom all homered and Joc Pederson plated two runs for Chicago, which split the two game set. The Cubs head out West to open a four-game series against the Dodgers tomorrow night.
Kyle Hendricks was dominant in the Cubs 7-1 win over the Indians in Chicago. Hendricks picked up his tenth win of the season with six scoreless innings. Kris Bryant, Willson Contreras, and Patrick Wisdom each hit solo bombs for the Cubs, who have split their last six games. Cleveland starter...
The Cleveland Indians will go for the mini two-game sweep of the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night after blanking them 4-0 in the series opener at Wrigley Field. Kyle Hendricks has been pitching well and will try to help the Cubs avoid their seventh loss in nine games, while Cleveland counters with rookie Eli Morgan.
Among pitchers expected to get to 10 wins the quickest, few would have expected it to be Aaron Civale. How the Cleveland Indians’ righty has gotten to 10 wins seem to indicate regression is lurking. Civale has done a good job of not issuing walks with two walks per nine...
LOS ANGELES — As dominant as Walker Buehler has been throughout much of a 23-game unbeaten streak dating back to September 2019, the Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander knows his franchise record-tying mark was hardly a solo performance. “To me,” Buehler said, “that’s a team number that doesn’t happen unless the...
Nature is healing. As the Chicago Cubs ran roughshod over the division rival St. Louis Cardinals this weekend, fans in the Wrigley Field bleachers unleashed a pit of cup snakes so impressive and eye-catching that they won’t soon be forgotten. As someone who was in the bleachers on Friday and...
As good as the Chicago Cubs bullpen has been, the starting rotation has left plenty to be desired this season. Thankfully, the pitching staff will hopefully receive some reinforcements in the coming weeks in the form of a trio of injured arms who are set to begin rehab assignments. Trevor...