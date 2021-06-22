Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverside County, CA

Veteran DSUSD teacher dies of Covid, loved ones urge vaccines: ‘I beg you’

By Jake Ingrassia
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXbNY_0abZJILk00

A valley education community is mourning the loss of a veteran teacher who lost her battle with Covid-19 this month, and now her family and friends have a plea about fighting the virus with vaccines.

Flavia Reyes has educated elementary school students in Desert Sands Unified School District for more than two decades. Her loved ones said a vaccine would have saved her life.

"Really, we are so sad because we are going to miss her a lot," said Ana Maria Razo Gonzalez, Reyes' friend and fellow educator.

"It's been very hard on the staff," said retired teacher Candace Mikulich. "We were like a family; we continue to be like a family."

Reyes, fondly known as Favi, taught early childhood at Adams Early Childhood Learning Center in La Quinta. Last month, she came down with Covid-19, and just more than two weeks ago, the virus claimed her life.

Reyes' family is raising money to cover funeral expenses. If you'd like to help, click here.

Her friends and former colleagues remember an altruistic soul and positive spirit. They said she instilled values like courage, faith and hope in the lives of those she touched.

"She was always meeting people former students," Mikulich said. "They would see her in the grocery store and she would immediately recognize them from years back. She just had that effect."

"'You can do it,' Favi would say. 'You can do it,'" Gonzalez said. "Always she supported me; she supported my family."

Loved ones said Reyes was afraid of getting a Covid-19 vaccine, with fears of unwanted side effects driving her hesitancy.

"People are afraid of the effects and sometimes you wait and that’s too late," Mikulich said.

Riverside County right now is hitting a plateau in the race to get people vaccinated.

Monday a Curative vaccination clinic was empty. The once booked solid Indio Fairgrounds is now mostly full of staff. Health officials said it's worries like those Favi had that could hinder the fight against coronavirus.

"I beg you, it's possible to do it, to get a shot," Gonzalez said. "We don't like to lose any person like Favi."

Now, it's small mementos like the pair of glasses through which she saw the world that her friends and family will remember Reyes by. "We continue to pray for her, but not just for her," Gonzalez said. "We need to support her family because right now, their hearts are very broken."

The post Veteran DSUSD teacher dies of Covid, loved ones urge vaccines: ‘I beg you’ appeared first on KESQ .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
1K+
Followers
382
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
La Quinta, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Riverside County, CA
Education
Riverside County, CA
Vaccines
Riverside County, CA
Health
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Vaccination#Beg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
KidsPosted by
WJCT News

Local Teen With Long COVID Urges Vaccination

Editor's Note: Heather Schatz is the senior producer of WJCT News' talk shows. In this essay she shares her family’s experience with her son’s COVID diagnosis. My 13-year-old son, Kyle, is one of the bravest people I know. For nearly five months, my family and I have watched him —...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Middle school teacher believes COVID vaccine saved her life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For months, Patti Koth has stared out a hospital window while she received chemotherapy. Koth was diagnosed with Stage 3 triple negative breast cancer around February, but she said she’s thankful to be in that chair because her diagnosis nearly went undetected. “I was not thinking...
Birmingham, ALwtvy.com

Teachers urged to get vaccinated as school countdown begins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It feels like the summer just started but we’re already six weeks away from some districts welcoming students back for another year. Doctors say that while not all children can get vaccinated, now is the time for teachers to stick out their arms. For the MRNA...
KidsTimes and Democrat

DHEC urges COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible children

With some schools and colleges beginning their 2021-2022 school years in the coming weeks, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging all students, ages 12 and up, to get vaccinated for COVID-19. DHEC says it is important for students to get vaccinated as quickly as possible since...
Public HealthMiami Herald

Schools get CDC leeway on COVID limits to keep kids in class

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is giving schools more flexibility to decide how to safely keep kids in kindergarten through 12th-grade classrooms while guarding against the further spread of COVID-19. With the delta variant dominant in the U.S. and just half of adults fully vaccinated, there are...
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Why Are Some Vaccinated People Dying Of COVID-19?

As the Delta variant of coronavirus spreads across the United Kingdom, those who have been vaccinated account for nearly half of the country’s recent COVID-19 deaths. But doctors and scientists aren’t sounding the alarm about the ostensibly high rate of vaccination-related deaths. On the other hand, they claim that the...
Marshalltown, IARadio Iowa

Marshalltown Veterans Home one of two with COVID outbreaks

The Iowa Veterans Home is still battling COVID-19 and staffing shortages. The state’s largest long-term health facility is one of two facilities in the state listed on the outbreak list per the state’s COVID-19 website. Acting Commandant Penny Cutler-Bermudez, responding to a report in the Iowa-based Bleeding Heartland blog, says...
Public Healthmahometdaily.com

CDC guidance updated for vaccinated students and school staff

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated mask guidelines Friday, saying students and teachers who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks while inside school buildings. Currently, COVID-19 vaccines have received emergency approval for children ages 12 and older. In the updated guidance, the CDC is...

Comments / 50

Community Policy