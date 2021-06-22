Why You’ll Fail as a Data Scientist

Perhaps you’ve heard it, or read about it, or both. The data scientist is dying and there is little we can do to hold on to our cushy salaries, rock-star-like images, and inflated egos. Obviously, I am overstating things here for dramatic effect, but the message is still anxiety-provoking for many data science professionals who have begun to smell blood in their industrial waters as concepts like “citizen data scientist,” “democratization of analytics,” and “automated machine learning” are being thrown around by more and more executive teams. Such fears were stoked a few years back when Matt Tucker’s article “The Death of the Data Scientist,” was published on Data Science Central, though it wasn’t the first to make such a claim. But are data scientists as we know them today truly a breed bound for extinction? In the remainder of this post, I explore this idea while offering an alternative perspective on what the future may look like for the current data science professional.