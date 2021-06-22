” A Dinner To Dye For” Fundraising Event Coming in August

Sonora, CA…Resiliency Village To Stage First Major Fundraiser at its Permanent Home in Tuolumne County, August 21, 5 pm. California-based nonprofit Resiliency Village announced today that they are holding a major public event on-site at its recently acquired property in the Big Hill area of Tuolumne County. The benefit event is being billed “Let Resiliency Village Transport You To Another Time & Place: ‘A Dinner to Dye For,’.” The theme is designed to whisk you back to the 1970s where tie-dyed apparel was high fashion (time-period dress optional for attendees). There will be a dinner, catered by Colette Such and Kathleen Lorimer, a tour of the grounds, and a mystery theater experience featuring local artists Maryann Curmi, Ellen Stewart, followed by live music from Clan Dyken.