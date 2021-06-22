Cancel
Tuolumne County, CA

” A Dinner To Dye For” Fundraising Event Coming in August

By admin
Pine Tree
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA…Resiliency Village To Stage First Major Fundraiser at its Permanent Home in Tuolumne County, August 21, 5 pm. California-based nonprofit Resiliency Village announced today that they are holding a major public event on-site at its recently acquired property in the Big Hill area of Tuolumne County. The benefit event is being billed “Let Resiliency Village Transport You To Another Time & Place: ‘A Dinner to Dye For,’.” The theme is designed to whisk you back to the 1970s where tie-dyed apparel was high fashion (time-period dress optional for attendees). There will be a dinner, catered by Colette Such and Kathleen Lorimer, a tour of the grounds, and a mystery theater experience featuring local artists Maryann Curmi, Ellen Stewart, followed by live music from Clan Dyken.

