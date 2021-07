The onslaught of COVID-19 has deprived Marvel fans of new movie instalments for far too long, but that is set to change with the September release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Fans were treated to a second action-packed trailer yesterday that highlights the movie's epic fight scenes as well as the struggle that carries throughout the movie: Shang-Chi vs. his father. Shang-Chi, who is heir to his father's martial arts legacy, must fight against him and the nefarious attacks that he commits.