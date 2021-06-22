Cathie Wood Maintains Inflation To Prove Temporary, Says 'Cracks' In Commodity Markets Evident
Cathie Wood on Monday maintained she’s not concerned about inflation and rising interests as much as the cracks in the commodity markets, which could pose a bigger risk. What Happened: The Ark Investment Management CEO said "cracks" in the commodity markets are becoming evident. Wood cites how in the past six weeks lumber prices have dropped more than 46% to $897.90 per thousand board feet while copper prices have dropped roughly 12.78% to $4.16.www.benzinga.com