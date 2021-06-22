Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cathie Wood Maintains Inflation To Prove Temporary, Says 'Cracks' In Commodity Markets Evident

By Rachit Vats
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cathie Wood on Monday maintained she’s not concerned about inflation and rising interests as much as the cracks in the commodity markets, which could pose a bigger risk. What Happened: The Ark Investment Management CEO said "cracks" in the commodity markets are becoming evident. Wood cites how in the past six weeks lumber prices have dropped more than 46% to $897.90 per thousand board feet while copper prices have dropped roughly 12.78% to $4.16.

www.benzinga.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
10K+
Followers
55K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Commodity Markets#Commodity Prices#Cathie Wood Maintains#Ev#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Teladoc Health#Tdoc#Roku Inc Lrb#Rok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Tech Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
News Break
Tesla
Related
StocksBusiness Insider

Cathie Wood Loads Up $71M In Tesla On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 110,731 shares, estimated to be worth about $71.38 million, in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on the dip. Tesla shares closed 2.26% lower at $644.65 on Wednesday and have advanced about 7.6% since Ark last bought the company's shares in early June. The...
StocksMountain Mail

Equities finish higher as treasury bonds decline

Equities finished modestly higher Wednesday after Tuesday’s decline ended the S&P 500’s seven-day winning streak. Leadership was mixed with industrials and materials outperforming while small-caps lagged, signaling a lack of conviction behind today’s move. 10-year Treasury yields declined, falling as low as 1.30 percent, the lowest level since February. The...
Businesskitco.com

Goldman Sachs is searching for upside targets in gold

(Kitco News) - In a very different paper from the other recent Goldman Sachs gold note analyst Mikhail Sprogis who is the Vice-President of commodities research said the upside move in gold is only just beginning and reiterated his $2,000 an ounce price target. Sprogis said "As a result of...
Stocksthereformedbroker.com

The stock market just doubled.

Ben Carlson took a look at the fact that in the fifteen months since mid-March 2020, the S&P 500 has doubled on a total return basis (includes dividends). Ben found that this has never happened before, this fast, after a crash, outside of the 1930’s. In the early 30’s, stocks had fallen ninety-something percent (!) from their peak, of course the bounce back is going to be every bit as vicious.
BusinessBenzinga

Check Your Engines: Major Indices Come Under Pressure From Falling Yields

The “check engine” light flashed on the rally’s instrument panel this morning. That little oil can icon looks to be glowing as well. A wave of selling hit the market overnight amid fears that falling yields could suggest economic slowing. This followed a downturn in European and Asian stocks and another leg downward in crude, which is now off more than $5 a barrel from the six-year high it posted earlier this week.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Score New Highs After Fed Minutes

It was a choppy day of trading as investors waited on this afternoon's release of the minutes from the Fed's June meeting. The minutes showed voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) generally agreed that it was time to position for the eventual easing of the central bank's supportive monetary policy, "in response to unexpected economic developments ... or the emergence of risks," such as rising inflation.
Dow, ILUSA Today

Dow drops 450 points, bond yields slide as investors turn cautious

Stocks were broadly lower Thursday, as bond yields continued to fall and investors turned cautious after the market hit a series of record highs last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 450 points, or 1.1%, and the S&P 500 index fell 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.4%. Technology companies were having some of the biggest losses, which helped pull the Nasdaq composite down more than the broader market.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: PG&E

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $10.27 following the option alert. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Pinduoduo's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $109.7. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksPosted by
KRMG

Stocks edge higher as investors await latest Fed minutes

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks edged higher Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 snapped a seven-day winning streak. Investors are watching the bond market, where yields have tumbled sharply in the last couple of days despite strong economic data. The S&P 500 index was up 0.2% as of...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Will Cathie Wood's Bitcoin ETF Spark a New Cryptocurrency Boom?

Many people had never heard of Cathie Wood before 2020, but it didn't take long for her to achieve almost legendary status as an investor. Her ARK Invest exchange-traded funds all more than doubled last year, and despite some turbulence for the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK) and her other offerings so far this year, many investors still see Wood as an innovative voice with an eye toward the trends that will define high-growth investing for years to come.

Comments / 0

Community Policy