Payment practices in Germany series II: insights into ecommerce payments
Caroline Coelsch of EHI Retail Institute reveals in-depth stats on the ecommerce payments ecosystem in Germany. The payment methods purchase on account, PayPal, direct debit and credit card, continue to be among the top four most popular for online shopping. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, however, a new dynamic can be observed in the field of payment methods, which the current EHI study ‘Online Payment 2021’ provides details on.thepaypers.com