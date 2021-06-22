Owensboro Pride Picnic to take place Sunday

The seventh annual Owensboro Pride Picnic is slated for Sunday, at Unity Fellowship, 625 Allen Street.

Festivities kick off at 11:30 a.m. and continue through 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Kicking off the day will be a Pride Walk. Those wishing to participate are encouraged to gather from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., at which time the walk will begin. It will be around the block, but is expected to last an hour.

Emma Latta, organizer of the picnic, said food is provided at no cost due to donation from Unity Fellowship, and the Unitarian Universalist Church.

Food will be served beginning at 1 p.m. through 3:30 p.m., at which point a raffle will also take place.

A family-friendly drag show will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Latta said it’s important to continue having an LGBTQIA event locally to show that Owensboro does have a diverse community.

“There is an LGBT community in Owensboro that needs to have rights and representation,” Latta said. “This is a gathering for everyone just to come and socialize and have a good time.”

Bob Coons, Unity Fellowship pastor, said he wants all to feel welcome to attend the event.

While it is not a religious event, there will also be a Pride worship service at 10:15 a.m. prior to the picnic event. That event itself it not affiliated with Owensboro Pride, Coons said.

Coons said the Unity Fellowship congregation views hosting pride as a service to the community.

“We work hard to make sure our church is a safe environment for especially the LGBTQ folks,” he said. “We kind of lean into being a safe place for marginalized communities.”

He encourages individuals to attend the event, and have a good time.

“We just want people to have fun and enjoy life,” he said.

For more information about the Owensboro Pride Picnic, visit the group’s Facebook page.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315