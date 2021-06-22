RWRA nixes idea of third wastewater plant

The Regional Water Resource Agency is moving forward with plans to update both its existing wastewater treatment plants rather than construct a third plant from scratch.

Sean O’Bryan, RWRA director of engineering, said that Commonwealth Engineers of Evansville, Indiana, have been contracted to provide preliminary treatment plant modeling for both its David W. Hawes water reclamation facility, at 1722 Pleasant Valley Road, and the Max N. Rhoads water reclamation facility, at 1201 Ewing Road North.

“They spent a lot of time looking at the third treatment plant option,” O’Bryan said during Monday’s RWRA meeting. “The process model shows nutrient deficiency at David Hawes plant due to a third treatment plant.”

O’Bryan said this would create an issue where RWRA would have to possibly add chemicals to its treatment process.

“So through that evaluation, it was determined that the (proposed) Panther Creek Plant is not feasible,” he said.

Both sewage treatment plants are currently operating at above the capacity for which they were designed. RWRA has signed an agreement with the Kentucky Division of of water to fix the situation no later than 2024.

Joe Schepers, RWRA executive director, said previously that the expected cost of the project would be $50.5 million.

Schepers said during the meeting Monday that RWRA is working to see what grants would be applicable for the update project.

“This is the largest project we have ever taken on and it is also corresponding with some of the different grants that are coming out,” he said. “We have been working with basically everyone we can get ahold of at this point.”

Schepers said the two significant grants that ideally could be used for RWRA Long-Term Control Plan projects are Senate Bill 36 and the American Recovery Plan Act, or ARPA.

“We should get about $300,000 of Senate Bill 36 dollars,” Schepers said.

While the final legalities of the how ARPA funds can be utilized are still being worked out, Schepers said Daviess County is expected to receive roughly $9.9 million, while the city of Owensboro is expected to receive roughly $5.7 million.

In other business, RWRA Safety Director Holly Castlen has been selected to serve as the agency’s new director of environmental compliance, a newly created division that RWRA has never had before.

Schepers said there were numerous applicants for the position, and a group of 10 were interviewed with three applicants selected to move onto the next round of the process.

“When we got down to it, the best person that filed all three categories that we are looking for is actually sitting right here in this room, so we are promoting Holly Castlen from safety and environmental to director of environmental compliance.”

Castlen will begin her new role next month.

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837