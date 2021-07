The East Sac County Raiders improved to 3-14 after a dominant 14-1 win over South Central Calhoun in five innings. The first inning saw Raider starter Dylan Meredith get to work, allowing just a lead-off hit in the opening frame. The Raider offense also got off to a fast start, getting a one out hit from Meredith as well as a hit-by-pitch Caleb Villhauer. Preston Mauer would put the Raiders on the scoreboard with a two run double. Later in the inning Aden Vondrak would collect an RBI with a groundout to give the Raiders a 3-0 lead after one inning.