Home and Away's Sam Frost stuns in a new photoshoot as she announces her new candle range that helps raise mental health awareness

She's the former Bachelorette turned Home and Away star who has long been an advocate for mental health.

And this week, Sam Frost is celebrating the release of her new candle collaboration, that helps raise awareness for the cause.

In a series of images shared with Daily Mail Australia, the 32-year-old stuns in a photoshoot as she proudly shows off her new range with Myles Gray.

Sam looks gorgeous and happy in the shoot, wearing a pair of blue high-waisted jeans and a white ribbed singlet.

She can't wipe the smile off her face as she poses with her new amethyst candles, at a cliff-top home in Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach.

The candles are a collaboration between Myles Gray and Believe By Sam Frost, a mental health initiative which she runs with her sister Kristine.

The candles are soy based and are infused with amethyst crystals to help bring users 'peace, clarity and serene energy.'

They retail for $39.95 and are said to have a 33-hour burn.

Sam shared a post about her new collaboration online and said she's 'so excited' to bring the range to customers.

She said proceeds go towards youth and adult workshops and said they help users 'reconnect to their true self, feel centered and aligned... unlock your inner wisdom and regain your power.'

Sam has long been open about her battle with mental health and previously told WHO magazine that she battled with depression 'her whole life.'

'For me, depression has been something that I've battled my whole life,' Sam said, adding that life in the spotlight can often heighten her issues.