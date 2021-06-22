Cancel
Scarlett Johansson confirms Marvel fans will FINALLY find out what happened during the Budapest mission in the upcoming Black Widow

After years of casual references in Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, fans will finally learn what really happened in Budapest in the upcoming Black Widow movie.

Scarlett Johansson appeared in a virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where she confirmed the movie will feature the Budapest mission.

Still, given Marvel's ultra-secretive nature when it comes to the plot, the 36-year-old actress couldn't reveal much at all about the movie, coming to theaters and Disney Plus with Premier Access on July 9.

Confirmed: After years of casual references in Marvel Studios movies and TV shows, fans will finally learn what really happened in Budapest in the upcoming Black Widow movie
Secret: Still, given Marvel's ultra-secretive nature when it comes to the plot, the 36-year-old actress couldn't reveal much at all about the movie, coming to theaters and Disney Plus with Premier Access on July 9

When Fallon asked if we are, 'finally going to get to know what happened in Budapest,' Johansson confirmed, 'Yes, you get -- you finally get to know what happens in Budapest.

The Budapest mission was first referenced in 2012's The Avengers, when Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) said, 'Just like Budapest all over again,' and Black Widow responds, 'You and I remember Budapest very differently.'

The mission was referenced again in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when Alexander Pierce (Robert Redford) told her, 'If you do this, none of your past will remain hidden: not Budapest, Osaka, the Children's Ward.'

Finally: When Fallon asked if we are, 'finally going to get to know what happened in Budapest,' Johansson confirmed, 'Yes, you get -- you finally get to know what happens in Budapest
First reference: The Budapest mission was first referenced in 2012's The Avengers, when Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) said, 'Just like Budapest all over again,' and Black Widow responds, 'You and I remember Budapest very differently'

Budapest was also mentioned in a Season 2 episode of the TV series Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. by Izzy Hartley (Lucy Lawless).

During Johansson's appearance on Fallon, she said that she is 'definitely excited' about the movie, which was originally slated for release last May but pushed several times due to COVID-19.

'I'm nervous about it, it's like a nervous excitement but I have been -- you know, we've been sitting on this film for over a year, and it's been ten years in the making. I'm super proud of it,' she added.

Excited: During Johansson's appearance on Fallon, she said that she is 'definitely excited' about the movie, which was originally slated for release last May but pushed several times due to COVID-19
Nervous: 'I'm nervous about it, it's like a nervous excitement but I have been -- you know, we've been sitting on this film for over a year, and it's been ten years in the making. I'm super proud of it,' she added

Johansson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2010's Iron Man 2, before returning in 2012's The Avengers, 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016's Captain America: Civil War, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

She added that, 'people seem to really be responding well to it, which is fantastic,' adding, 'It really is a great movie to see in the theater because it's super cinematic, explosive, loud, fun.'

The movie takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War, following her adventures between the events of that film and Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel timeline: Johansson made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2010's Iron Man 2, before returning in 2012's The Avengers (above), 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, 2016's Captain America: Civil War, 2018's Avengers: Infinity War and 2019's Avengers: Endgame

Johansson is joined by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. the Red Guardian.

Also returning from the MCU is William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, with Ray Winstone playing the mysterious Dreykov.

The film will be directed by Cate Shortland, making her the first female solo director in Marvel Studios history.

Co-stars: Johansson is joined by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. the Red Guardian
