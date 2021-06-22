Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Critics pounce on mayor for heat-of-moment — but wrong — assertion parade crash was terrorism against LGBT community

By South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL)
Posted by 
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) After days in the center of a tornado-strength vortex of criticism for his initial, in-the-heat-of-the-moment description of a horrific car crash at the weekend LGBT Pride Parade,. Fort Lauderdale. Mayor. Dean Trantalis. says he regrets describing the incident as an act of terrorism, and said...

insurancenewsnet.com
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
426
Followers
6K+
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Deutch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq#Fbi#Car Crash#South Florida#Fbi#House Of Representatives#Dolphin Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
LGBT
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Terrorism
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Pastor and Son Arrested In Capitol Riot After Congregant Provided Evidence to FBI

A Florida pastor and his son were arrested in connection with the Capitol riot on Thursday after a congregant provided evidence to the FBI. James Varnell Cusick Jr., 72, and his son Casey Cusick, 35, both pastors at the Global Outreach Ministries church in Melbourne, face charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Florida Statenysepost.com

Driver crashes into Florida Pride parade; mayor says 1 dead

Multiple people were run over by a truck just as the Stonewall Pride Parade and Festival was kicking off in Wilton Manors Saturday night. The alleged driver of the pickup truck that crashed into the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade. The driver and the victims were part of the Fort...
Leavenworth, WAleavenworthecho.com

Mayor wrong on Racism

In the May 12th issue of the Echo, Leavenworth’s Mayor wrote of his belief that our country is inherently racist. He gave one side of the story referencing two left-wing books of why this, in his mind, is true. I cannot disagree more! There is much evidence disputing his theory, and the feelings of radical- thinking progressives of the US. First. If we are so against minorities, how did we elect a black man, twice, to be our leader. Next, explain to me why so many people of color are knocking our borders down to illegally enter the United States. If these two reasons are not enough, think of this: Why are there so many well-educated conservative leaders within the United States who have the opposite view. Here are a few: Thomas Sowell, Ben Carson, Walter Williams, Shelby Steele, Clarence Thomas, Larry Elder. All these men are black and have lived through times when racism was real and have experienced the prejudices of the 1950s and the early 1960s. All are Christians. And all are authors who state that racism within the United States is not a major problem.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

House votes to remove statues of white supremacists from US Capitol

The House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to remove statues of white supremacists and Confederate leaders who advocated for slavery from the US Capitol. The vote passed 285 to 120 with every Democrat present and 67 Republicans voting in favor of the legislation, which directs the removal of “all statues of individuals who voluntarily served in the Confederate States of America or of the military forces or government of a State while the State was in rebellion against the United States”.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Law enforcement groups rebuke Dem accusations of sabotaging police reform negotiations

National law enforcement organizations forcefully responded to accusations from Democrats that police reform negotiations are being "torpedoed" by pro-police groups. Lawmakers in both the House and Senate have been working on a bipartisan police reform bill ever since the killing of George Floyd last summer, prompting changes to policing standards on a federal level. A sticking point in negotiations has been over calls by Democrats to change or remove qualified immunity, which shields police from liability in civil lawsuits. Republicans and some law enforcement groups have said efforts to remove it would hurt police work and recruitment, which has declined drastically over the last year.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Senator Who Decided to Tell the Truth

VULCAN, Michigan—Right around the time Donald Trump was flexing his conspiratorial muscles on Saturday night, recycling old ruses and inventing new boogeymen in his first public speech since inciting a siege of the U.S. Capitol in January, a dairy farmer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula sat down to supper. It had been a trying day.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Veteran challenging Ocasio-Cortez for House seat slams her 'disgraceful' remark on rising NYC crime

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., faces heavy criticism after dismissing fears regarding the crime spike. Desi Cuellar, a U.S. veteran and New York congressional candidate who is looking to challenge the congresswoman in 2022, told "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday that AOC's comments were "disgraceful." ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ SLAMMED FOR CALLING...