LA Rams: 3 reasons why DB Taylor Rapp earns starting role in 2021
The LA Rams find themselves in a good situation as the team tries to solve one of several problems with the roster for the 2021 NFL season. For a quick recap, the Rams secondary lost both a very good safety and team leader when John Johnson III was scooped up out of the NFL Free Agency market by the Cleveland Browns. The Rams had limited funds and elected to reinvest in other positions. Johnson deserved to be paid and was.ramblinfan.com