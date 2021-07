Twitch streamer Tyler “Trainwrecks” Niknam has become known for his gambling streams, and more than once, those streams have come under fire from various criticisms from viewers and other Twitch users alike. In response to some of the recent discussions about the on-screen gambling, Trainwrecks defended the way he goes about his gambling and said just as he has in the past that he doesn’t recommend other people gamble the way he does.