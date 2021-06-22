Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Edwards SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL EDWARDS COUNTY UNTIL 115 AM CDT At 1224 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Rocksprings, moving southeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rocksprings.