Commentary: Quashing H.R. 1 is Not Enough

Let’s not lament the Supreme Court’s decision last week drastically limiting the reach of the Voting Rights Act. Instead, let’s work quickly to make it irrelevant. The court was interpreting an admittedly ambiguous portion of the law. While the court’s reading was especially restrictive, it is within Congress’s power to rewrite the statute so it is unambiguously effective. The good news is that the solution involves something that is already on the congressional agenda, and is close to what Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has already proposed.