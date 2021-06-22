Commentary: Quashing H.R. 1 is Not Enough

“Can a drug be ‘right-wing’? ” asks Matt Taibbi at his TK News. Ivermectin, which has shown promise treating severe COVID cases, “has suffered the same fate as” many “topics since Donald Trump” announced his presidential run, inhabiting “separate factual universes for left and right audiences,” with news “clearly in the public interest” censored. “Should people on their deathbeds be allowed to try anything to save themselves?” That’s a “no-brainer,” but hospitals have gone “to extraordinary lengths to refuse treatment even with dying patients who’d exhausted all other options.” It’s “become a test case” for “how much input patients should have in their own treatment” and “hostage to a larger global fight between populists and anti-populists.” The former think “officials are prone to lying and can’t be trusted,” while the latter associate “unapproved cures with political theories of stolen elections.” A polarized populace can no longer agree on anything, “even if their lives depend on it.”