Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Commentary: Quashing H.R. 1 is Not Enough

By Admin
tennesseestar.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has upset the plans of his party leaders to jam though hyper-partisan legislation and tip the electoral balance in favor of Democrats for all future elections. Manchin, a secretary of state before he was elected governor, is refusing to end the filibuster, or to vote for H.R. 1, the cynically named “For the People Act.” Writing in the Charleston Gazette Mail, Manchin contends:

tennesseestar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#H R#Democrats#Federalism#H R 1#American#State#Senate#H R 4#Vra#Democratic#The Supreme Court#The Justice Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsBoston Herald

Lopez: Manchin, Sinema right to protect the filibuster

Since reclaiming the Senate majority, most Democrats have been relentless in their pursuit of eliminating the filibuster to pass their sweeping progressive agenda. The push to kill the filibuster stands in stark contrast to how our Senate has operated since our country’s birth. One of the core tenets of our...
Congress & CourtsNewsbug.info

Viewpoint 2: The Burkean court that conservatives said they wanted

Justice Amy Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court would spell doom for the Affordable Care Act, Roe v. Wade, and the 2015 Obergefell ruling on same-sex marriage — or so Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and others insisted last October at the start of the Supreme Court’s new term. Reality turned out very differently than Whitehouse predicted.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats’ New Voting-Rights Obstacle

There is a gnawing anxiety among voting-rights advocates that even if Democrats find a way to roll back the Senate filibuster and pass new federal legislation safeguarding access to the ballot, the Republican-appointed majority on the Supreme Court might still strike it down. Last week’s Supreme Court ruling, in which...
Congress & CourtsSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: For the People Act will end partisan gerrymandering

When it comes to politics, few things bring Americans together, but when it comes to partisan gerrymandering we agree and we don’t like it. But what we don’t talk about is how gerrymandering primarily benefits the Republican party. (It benefits Democrats too, but mostly Republicans.) These finding where the results...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

What Does Mitch McConnell Do Now?

To visit Mitch McConnell at his office in the Capitol, you must first pass through a faded world that he has meticulously preserved. A fireplace in the reception room still bears a crack left by a fire British soldiers set during the War of 1812. Through a doorway, a conference room displays portraits of former GOP Senate leaders, among them the luckless Charles McNary, who landed the job just when Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Democratic Party captured whopping majorities. Looking around the room and identifying his predecessors last week, the current Senate minority leader paused at the image of McNary, a largely forgotten figure. “This poor guy,” he said.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

How Congress should fix the Supreme Court’s damage to the Voting Rights Act

Let’s not lament the Supreme Court’s decision last week drastically limiting the reach of the Voting Rights Act. Instead, let’s work quickly to make it irrelevant. The court was interpreting an admittedly ambiguous portion of the law. While the court’s reading was especially restrictive, it is within Congress’s power to rewrite the statute so it is unambiguously effective. The good news is that the solution involves something that is already on the congressional agenda, and is close to what Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has already proposed.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Conservative Justices Warn Kavanaugh and Barrett Lack 'Fortitude' | Opinion

For the first time in a generation, there are six conservative justices on the Supreme Court. In time, this sextet will incrementally push the Court to the right. Yet, three of them are already sounding an alarm. Twice this term, Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch warned that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett lack backbone.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Rep. Chip Roy Says GOP's 'Job' is to Slow Infrastructure Bill Down Until December 2022

GOP Rep. Chip Roy of Texas believes that it is the "job" of Republicans to obstruct President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress until December 2022. Roy expressed hopes that Republicans will be able to block the compromise to President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan at least until after the midterm elections take place next year. The congressman made the remarks in a freshly surfaced video that was recorded late last month during an event hosted by Patriot Voices, a conservative group founded by former Republican Senator Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania.
Medical & BiotechNew York Post

Politicized pharmaceuticals and other commentary

“Can a drug be ‘right-wing’? ” asks Matt Taibbi at his TK News. Ivermectin, which has shown promise treating severe COVID cases, “has suffered the same fate as” many “topics since Donald Trump” announced his presidential run, inhabiting “separate factual universes for left and right audiences,” with news “clearly in the public interest” censored. “Should people on their deathbeds be allowed to try anything to save themselves?” That’s a “no-brainer,” but hospitals have gone “to extraordinary lengths to refuse treatment even with dying patients who’d exhausted all other options.” It’s “become a test case” for “how much input patients should have in their own treatment” and “hostage to a larger global fight between populists and anti-populists.” The former think “officials are prone to lying and can’t be trusted,” while the latter associate “unapproved cures with political theories of stolen elections.” A polarized populace can no longer agree on anything, “even if their lives depend on it.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy