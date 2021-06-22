Today in History

Next, our poetry reviewer Tess Taylor has some treats to add to your summer reading list, and they are not all poetry. The first book is about reading any and everything. TESS TAYLOR, BYLINE: I found myself diverted a bit this summer, and I ended up reading a book about reading. And it was so engrossing that I couldn't put it down, and I think that was actually the point. This is somebody who really just wants to encourage you to enjoy the time that you spend reading. And the book is called "Books Promiscuously Read: Reading As A Way Of Life" by Heather Cass White. This is just a book that tells you that your guilty pleasure is actually not guilty. It's formative to your inner life. It's formative to our ideas of individuality and freedom. She doesn't want us to be dutiful. She writes, (reading) it matters that students are bored by books that they are required to read even when those books began as scandals and guilty pleasures. It matters that we are frequently bored by books we require ourselves to read. It may be that the most important function of required reading is to stimulate our resistance to it in the form of reading that is haphazard, spontaneous, whimsical or contrarian.