Chicago, IL

Today in History

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 16 days ago

Today is Tuesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2021. There are 192 days left in the year. On June 22, 1970, President Richard Nixon signed an extension of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that lowered the minimum voting age to 18. On this date:. In 1611, English explorer...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

