The Atlanta Braves 2021 MLB Draft Preview finally finishes off the infield today as we look at the shortstops in the 2021 draft class. This position probably grabs the most attention in the class, especially the prep shortstops at the top of the class. It’s a very strong class and could maybe be a special one because of the top few names. However, the lack of college shortstop talent is very apparent with this list. The good thing is the list is deep as I would be happy to see the Braves draft any of the 40 players I ranked here. There are even a few talented guys who just missed the cut.