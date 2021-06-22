Cancel
Oil Up, Brent Tops $75 Mark as Signs of Rapidly Tightening Market Emerge

investing.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Oil was up Tuesday morning in Asia, with signs emerging of a rapidly tightening market. Brent oil futures were up 0.32% to $75.14 by 4:41 PM ET (4:41 AM GMT), after hitting the $75 mark for the first time in more than two years. WTI futures inched up 0.10% to $73.19.

TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Tumble For 2nd Straight Day, Settle Sharply Lower

Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday after moving higher early on in the session, amid concerns that several leading oil producers will likely increase output following disagreement over output policy. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their major allies failed to reach an agreement on output levels. The...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude oil futures fall on fears of OPEC+ disunity, stronger dollar

0306 GMT: Crude oil futures extended overnight losses during mid-morning Asian trade July 8 as the release of bullish American Petroleum Institute data failed to lift market sentiment, amid fears of a breakdown in OPEC+ cooperation, while a stronger US dollar providing further headwinds for prices. Not registered?. Receive daily...
Traffichydrocarbonprocessing.com

U.S. crude, gasoline stocks fall as fuel demand rises

U.S. crude and gasoline stocks fell and gasoline demand reached its highest since 2019, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said, signaling increasing strength in the U.S. economy. Crude inventories fell by 6.9 million barrels in the week to July 2 to 445.5 million barrels, the lowest since February 2020, and...
Stocksinvesting.com

Capital Markets Remain Unhinged

The dramatic move in the capital markets continued today. The US dollar was soaring as yields and equities slid. The US 10-year yield fell below 1.30 to 1.26%. European benchmark yields were 1-4 bp lower, while Australia and New Zealand saw a 7-9 bp drop today. Signals that the PBOC...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Stockpiles Fell 6.866 Million Barrels Last Week: EIA

(Updates with comment on oil prices) Investing.com -- U.S. oil stockpiles fell by more than expected in the latest week, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude oil inventories dropped by 6.866 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a draw of 4.033 million barrels. Distillate stockpiles,...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices rise after big draw in U.S. crude, gasoline stocks

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. government data showed a much bigger drop than expected in crude and gasoline inventories. Still, Brent prices remained as $5 a barrel below Monday's close, as traders worried global crude supplies might swell...
Industrydtnpf.com

NYMEX RBOB Spikes 1.5% as Stocks Fall, Demand Tops 10M Bpd

WASHINGTON, D.C. (DTN) -- Reversing earlier losses, nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange advanced early afternoon Thursday in reaction to government data from the Energy Information Administration showing a larger-than-expected drop in nationwide crude and gasoline inventories during the week leading up to the July Fourth holiday weekend, with gasoline demand surging above 10 million bpd amid peak summer travel.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Down, Investors Await Further Signs of OPEC+ Production Policy

Investing.com – Oil was down Thursday morning in Asia for a third straight session as investors are keeping an eye on the ongoing production dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that affects global fuel supply. Brent oil futures fell 0.35% to $73.17 by 10:27 PM ET...
TrafficBirmingham Star

Oil prices climb as U.S. inventories drop

NEW YORK, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices climbed on Thursday after data showed a decline in U.S. fuel stockpiles. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 74 cents to settle at 72.94 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 69 cents to close at 74.12 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Trafficinvesting.com

U.S. Crude Draws Stop 2-Day Oil Slide, OPEC, Delta Limit Gains

Investing.com - Oil prices recovered from a two-day plunge on Wednesday after data showed a seventh weekly drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. But the market’s upside was limited by worries that global producers may pump beyond agreed quotas as trouble festered within the OPEC+ cartel. Worries that the Delta variant of the Covid-19 may lead to another major breakout of the virus also triggered a risk-off element across markets.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Gain on Falling Stocks; Counters OPEC Standoff

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange reversed higher in afternoon trade Thursday, supported by falling U.S. crude oil inventories and an improving outlook for gasoline demand amid peak summer driving season. An ongoing dispute between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on how to ease production quotas in the second half of the year continued to weigh on market sentiment.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

U.S. projects modest oil output increase in 2021 despite high prices

The U.S. sees limited domestic oil production growth through next year despite rising oil prices and rebounding demand. Oil explorers will produce 20,000 barrels a day more than previously forecast for this year, at 11.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said in a report Wednesday. Output next year was raised 60,000 barrels day to 11.9 million, making it the first upward revision since March. At the same time the agency boosted its price forecast for West Texas Intermediate by $4 a barrel to $65.85 for 2021.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real marks longest losing streak in 7-1/2 years

* Latam FX fall, but come off day's lows as dollar weakens * Peru, Colombia among most vulnerable EMs from delta variant -JPM * Peru, Chile to rise 9.5% and 8%, respectively - ECLAC * Latam stocks fall between 0.1% - 1.4% (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 8 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies joined a broader rout in emerging markets on Thursday, as a rapid rise in the COVID-19 Delta variant and dovish signals from China raised concerns over an economic recovery this year. A slide in the dollar, however, saw most regional currencies cut some losses. Brazil's real fell 0.2% after having lost as much as 1.5% during the session. The real extended losses into an eighth straight session - its longest losing streak since January 2014 - as the broader risk-off mood exacerbated worries over corruption scandals threatening political stability in the country. Data on Thursday showed Brazilian inflation in June hit a near five-year high. "But the data are not quite enough to prompt a shift from 75 basis points hikes to a larger 100bps move," said William Jackson, chief EM economist at Capital Economics. The central had flagged the possibility of a 100 bps move at its last meeting. The real is now trading down 1% for the year, after rising as much as 5.8%. Economies of the Philippines, Peru, Colombia, South Africa and Thailand are among the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 Delta variant within emerging markets, mostly due to low vaccination rates, a JPMorgan analysis found on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said Panama, Peru and Chile should score the best performances in the year in Latam, with expansions of 12%, 9.5% and 8%, respectively. Brazil should grow by 4.5%, while Mexico was set to advance 5.8% and Argentina, 6.3%. Mexico's peso was down 0.1%, after briefly touching a two-week low. Data showed inflation was almost unchanged in June, but well above the central bank's target range. Minutes of the Mexican central bank's last meeting, where it unexpectedly hiked rates, also showed the bank viewed a recent spike in prices as transitory, and highlighted its newest board member, Galia Borja's, dovish thinking. Peru's sol turned session losses around to rise 0.3% ahead of a central bank rate decision later in the day. Investors broadly expect the bank to hold rates at 0.25%. Regional shares joined a global stocks rout, with a fall in Chinese technology stocks spilling over to broader markets and trigger risk-off selling. The S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell on late Wednesday decided to remove more Chinese companies from their indices after an updated U.S. executive order barred domestic investment in firms with alleged ties to China's military. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1316.11 -1.83 MSCI LatAm 2498.94 -1.15 Brazil Bovespa 125256.41 -1.39 Mexico IPC 49570.82 -0.96 Chile IPSA 4185.50 -0.5 Colombia COLCAP 1284.77 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2544 -0.31 Mexico peso 19.9827 -0.30 Chile peso 752 -0.55 Colombia peso 3837 -0.23 Peru sol 3.951 -0.04 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Alistair Bell and Sandra Maler)
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Shares Fall On Growth Worries, OPEC Output Direction

Investing.com – Shares of energy companies were weaker Thursday as worries over global economic growth come back in the face of a raging Delta variant. Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) were all down around 1% each while Shell (NYSE:RDSa) and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shed around 1.6% each.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil prices fall again as OPEC+ uncertainty weighs

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday amid uncertainty about supplies after the collapse of OPEC+ talks this week raised the possibility that their deal to curb output could fall apart. Brent crude oil futures were down 35 cents, or 0.4%, at $73.08 a barrel by...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Shale rushes to lock in oil rally as OPEC+ rift roils market

As soon as OPEC+ negotiations fell apart on Monday, stoking fears of a supply squeeze and sending oil prices soaring, U.S. shale executives began hitting the phones. They weren’t ordering their crews to drill for more oil. They weren’t game-planning a miraculous comeback in American crude production. They were securing hedges – locking in prices for the oil they plan to produce next year and protecting themselves against a potential market slump, people familiar with the trades said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public.

