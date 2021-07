Some countries are ignoring the risks still posed by coronavirus by attempting to relax restrictions “very prematurely” a WHO expert has warned.Speaking on a Facebook Live Q and A, the executive director of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme, Dr Mike Ryan urged world leaders against rushing to get back to “full normality.”“We’ve made a very premature rush back to full normality and I think we’re going to pay a price for that,” Dr Ryan said. “We’re not there with vaccination, the variants are really there and we haven’t protected enough people and I honestly think we need...