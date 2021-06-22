Sonic Team hopes the 2022 ‘Sonic’ game will “lay the foundation” for future titles
Sonic Team has said it has high hopes for the next mainline instalment in the long-running Sonic The Hedgehog series. In a new interview with Sonic Stadium, Takashi Iizuka, who is the head of Sonic Team and the vice president of product development for the franchise, shared that he hopes the upcoming 2022 Sonic game will set the stage for future games. He also compared the forthcoming title to the critically acclaimed Sonic game Sonic Adventure, which was the first in the series to feature 3D gameplay.www.nme.com