Sonic Team hopes the 2022 ‘Sonic’ game will “lay the foundation” for future titles

SEGA is celebrating Sonic Jam this weekend and fans of the series are hype. SEGA Saturn and all manner of throwback gaming have had a massive moment in the sun over the last year and change. In this title, you get low-poly Sonic and Tails running around as a precursor to the Adventure series. Gaming was still trying to work some of the kinks out of 3D movement, so certain fans may not have agreed with the decision. However, there’s no question that SEGA was on to something as the platformer genre has veered closer and closer to efforts like Super Mario 64 and the Sonic Xtreme prototype. Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Sonic & Knuckles all came with the package as well. But, when people remember this game they tend to focus on the 3D strangeness at first.