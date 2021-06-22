Cancel
'Mythic Quest' Season 2: "Please Sign Here"

By Josh Sorokach
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who appreciates comedy loves David Hornsby. The actor/writer/producer best known for playing Rickety Cricket on It’s Always Sunnyin Philadelphia shines in the second season of Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest, specifically in the episode “Please Sign Here.” The fifth installment of Season 2, “Please Sign Here” is a deceptively simple bottle episode that centers on the beleaguered head of Human Resources dutifully trying to convince the Mythic Quest employees to sign the results of a workplace assessment profile. Hornsby is outstanding in this episode as he mistakingly believes his assessment proves that he’s as cool as a wolf. That sounds silly but I promise you it’s hilarious. The second season of Mythic Quest is an A to Z delight, but don’t you dare miss “Please Sign Here.”

