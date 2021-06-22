Cancel
WWE

Eva Marie has an interesting take after losing tag match with Doudrop

By Saiyed Adeem Karim
Media Referee
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Doudrop decided not to help Eva Marie after she did the same to her partner on Raw. Things don’t seem to be right between Eva Marie and Doudrop. Marie gave Piper Niven her new name on Raw and that wasn’t the worst of it. The pair teamed up for a...

www.mediareferee.com
Florida, NY
ABOUT

We aim to bring unique sports insights and original news content on a daily basis. Talking points about WWE, UFC, Boxing, Tennis, F1

 https://www.mediareferee.com/
Eva Marie
Piper Niven
#First Match#Combat#Bank#Wwe Universe#Wwe News
Combat Sports
WWE
Wrestling
Sports
