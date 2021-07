Major companies and business groups are being brought into the rollout effort to speed up the rate of vaccination, opening the way potentially for workplace jabs later in the year. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and the rollout’s supremo, Lieutenant General “JJ” Frewen on Wednesday will hold a virtual roundtable with business representatives to identify both the opportunities and barriers for business and industry to support and participate in the program. Frewen, who held a “wargaming” session with the states and territories on Tuesday, said workplaces were used to vaccinating their workforce against flu and this was “another efficiency in the program potentially”. It would...