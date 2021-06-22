Cancel
Muskogee, OK

City moves forward with plan to outsource mowing

By D.E. Smoot dsmoot@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 16 days ago

City councilors approved a measure to outsource mowing services at facilities and parks to help staff keep rights of way maintained within Muskogee's municipal boundaries.

Mayor Marlon Coleman said it has been difficult to keep up with the demands "because we don't have the staff or resources available." He described the situation as "a state of emergency," and said keeping facilities, parks and rights of way mowed is vital to the city's public image.

"Many residents are cold to the costs — in other words ... that's a cost that is worth them being happy to have Muskogee is a place to live, work and play," Coleman said. "That's a cost and most of us are willing to eat."

Ward II Councilor Jaime Stout said the city has experienced difficulties staffing those positions, and bidding those jobs out "would relieve some of the pressure" from the limited staff that is available. She said bids would be solicited for facilities like fire stations and "all of our parks," which includes the city's trail systems.

City Manager Mike Miller said he would prepare a report and present it for councilors' approval the next time they convene their committee meetings. The report is expected to include details for mowing jobs that would be outsourced so they can be approved and bid packages can be prepared.

Coleman said it was important that councilors have "an opportunity to see what those contracts look like to be certain that those areas are adequately covered."

