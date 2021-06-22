Happening This Week

SHOALS FRISBEE CLUB WILL HOST a Top Disc Golf & Long Drive Contest from 6-8:30pm on Friday June 25 at the McFarland Park Driving Range. They will have 4 baskets with assigned point values, and he who scores the most points in 1 round will win. The cost is $5 for 5 shots with unlimited attempts, but only your best round counts! Cash payout for Pros and Prizes for Ams. This event is open to the public. See their FB page for more information at ShoalsFrisbeeClub.com.