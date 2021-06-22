Mary L. Noyes MORETOWN — Mary L. Noyes, 88, passed away in the early morning on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born in Jonesville, Vermont, on Feb. 11, 1933, she was the youngest of the six children of the late Walter and Agnes (Pecor) Kenyon. On March 6, 1954, Mary married Warren A. Noyes in Waitsfield. Warren predeceased Mary on May 13, 2019. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Waitsfield High School. As a young woman, she worked for New England Telephone Co. first in Albany, New York, and then in Burlington. While working and living in Burlington, she met and later married Warren. They settled in Moretown. The next several years, Mary was busy and happy raising her family. She also worked at the Boudreau Nursing Home in Moretown, Vermont, while raising her four children. She and Warren founded Noyes and Noyes Construction, building homes and developing properties in central Vermont, and the Noyes and Noyes Building Supply Co. In addition, she and Warren were proud to help their sons establish their own building supply companies. Mary was a member of the Queen Esther Chapter 7 OES of Waterbury. Mary enjoyed flower gardening and spending winters in Plant City, Florida, with Warren. Her greatest joy was her family. She is fondly remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is loved and mourned by her family: her children, Susan Nadeau and her husband, Paul, of Moretown, Gale Badeau and her husband, Edgar, of Waterbury Center, W. Dan Noyes and his wife, Lola, of Moretown, Steven Noyes and his wife, Janet, of Moretown; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Wimble, of Albany, New York; as well as extended family. Mary was predeceased by two brothers, Howard Kenyon and Stanley Kenyon; two sisters, Shirley Fosters and Verna Mae Heath. Funeral services will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. There will be a reception immediately following at the Waterbury Senior Center. Friends may call at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Entombment will take place in Graves Cemetery in North Duxbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury Area Senior Center, 14 Stowe St., Waterbury, VT 05676. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com.