Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moretown, VT

Mary L. Noyes

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary L. Noyes MORETOWN — Mary L. Noyes, 88, passed away in the early morning on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born in Jonesville, Vermont, on Feb. 11, 1933, she was the youngest of the six children of the late Walter and Agnes (Pecor) Kenyon. On March 6, 1954, Mary married Warren A. Noyes in Waitsfield. Warren predeceased Mary on May 13, 2019. Mary was a 1951 graduate of Waitsfield High School. As a young woman, she worked for New England Telephone Co. first in Albany, New York, and then in Burlington. While working and living in Burlington, she met and later married Warren. They settled in Moretown. The next several years, Mary was busy and happy raising her family. She also worked at the Boudreau Nursing Home in Moretown, Vermont, while raising her four children. She and Warren founded Noyes and Noyes Construction, building homes and developing properties in central Vermont, and the Noyes and Noyes Building Supply Co. In addition, she and Warren were proud to help their sons establish their own building supply companies. Mary was a member of the Queen Esther Chapter 7 OES of Waterbury. Mary enjoyed flower gardening and spending winters in Plant City, Florida, with Warren. Her greatest joy was her family. She is fondly remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is loved and mourned by her family: her children, Susan Nadeau and her husband, Paul, of Moretown, Gale Badeau and her husband, Edgar, of Waterbury Center, W. Dan Noyes and his wife, Lola, of Moretown, Steven Noyes and his wife, Janet, of Moretown; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Wimble, of Albany, New York; as well as extended family. Mary was predeceased by two brothers, Howard Kenyon and Stanley Kenyon; two sisters, Shirley Fosters and Verna Mae Heath. Funeral services will be held from the Wesley United Methodist Church in Waterbury on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. There will be a reception immediately following at the Waterbury Senior Center. Friends may call at the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Entombment will take place in Graves Cemetery in North Duxbury. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury Area Senior Center, 14 Stowe St., Waterbury, VT 05676. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com.

www.timesargus.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, VT
City
Burlington, VT
City
Waterbury Center, VT
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
City
Berlin, VT
City
Moretown, VT
City
Waitsfield, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Waitsfield High School#New England Telephone Co#The Boudreau Nursing Home#Noyes Construction#Noyes Building Supply Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

National Spelling Bee: Zaila Avant-garde is first African American winner

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. Now she has become the first African American winner in the 96-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old basketball prodigy from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy