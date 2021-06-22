Cancel
NBA playoffs 2021: Devin Booker, Trae Young and the 'empty stats' fallacy

By Kevin Pelton
ESPN
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Devin Booker and Trae Young lead their respective teams in the 2021 NBA conference finals, it's time to retire the phrase "good stats, bad team." Both Booker and Young were tagged with the unflattering label early in their careers, when they accumulated impressive per-game statistics for lottery-bound teams. The notion might even have helped keep Young off this year's All-Star team when the Atlanta Hawks started the season 13-18 while dealing with injuries to key starters prior to the announcement of reserves. (The Hawks went a mere 28-13 the rest of the way.)

