Flood Warning issued for Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 00:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. Target Area: Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Leroy affecting Clarke and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Tombigbee River Near Leroy. * Until further notice. * At 12:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 27.5 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 27.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.8 feet tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Flooding of low lying farm and pasturelands begins. Cattle in low lying areas should be moved to higher ground. At 30.0 feet, Roads along the east side of the river near Jackson begin to flood.