Mountain Ridge’s Alex Doost Breaks Down Early Offers

By Jordan Hamm
sports360az.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain Ridge 2023 offensive lineman Alex Doost has had a productive offseason. After playing his first year of varsity football in 2020, he had a good showing at the Under Armour showcase in March and has seen three Power 5 offers come his way. The biggest jump for Doost hasn’t...

#Under Armour#American Football#Mountain Ridge#Sun Devil#Michigan State#The University Of Arizona#Arizonafball
