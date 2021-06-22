Cancel
MLB

Houston-Baltimore Runs

By Sportradar
perutribune.com
 16 days ago

Astros third. Jason Castro doubles to deep right field. Jose Altuve walks. Chas McCormick singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Jose Altuve to third. Jason Castro scores. Michael Brantley walks. Yuli Gurriel out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Cedric Mullins. Chas McCormick to third. Jose Altuve scores. Yordan Alvarez homers to left field. Michael Brantley scores. Chas McCormick scores. Carlos Correa called out on strikes. Abraham Toro grounds out to shortstop, Freddy Galvis to Trey Mancini.

