That’s actually a good choice of words. It was one of those games where you had to dig deep. LA was good. They were organized. They found good moments to really press the ball. It was a really difficult game for us. It was one of the more difficult games we’ve had to play. One of the things our guys did tonight was we were stingy as well. I know there was a chance here or there but we had chances here or there as well. That’s what happens in the game but we didn’t lose ourselves. We found a way to not only keep a clean sheet but get that first one and then we actually stayed very committed after the first one. (Andreu) Fontas hit the post on that free kick we flicked to the back post. We stay in the game. We get the goal. To finish them off with the second goal was very mature of us. We dug deep.