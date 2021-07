The Preston Knights’ boys lacrosse team is represented on the 2021 West Virginia Scholastic Lacrosse Association Division 2 All-State Honorable Mention list. Freshman Riley Land made it on the honorable mention list as an attacker. He is the only freshman on the Division 2 honorable mention list for attackers and is also one of only seven freshman on any of the Division 2 all-state lists. Seven athletes were named as honorable mention attackers.