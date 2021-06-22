Cancel
What to watch on Tuesday: ‘College Bowl’ on NBC

By Anying Guo
Washington Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flash (CW at 8) Ultraviolet returns to Central City, and Joe finds some evidence that Kristen Kramer may not be the good cop she seems to be. Lego Masters (Fox at 8) The teams must create wearable hats made entirely of Lego bricks. Teen Mom 2 (MTV at 8) Jade has a plan to fly...

