Why Ditching Libor Is Vexing the Financial World
For half a century the series of interest rates known collectively as the London interbank offered rate, or Libor, has helped determine the cost of all sorts of borrowing around the world. Now seen as outdated and discredited, the benchmark is being killed off from the end of this year. That’s sent the financial world scrambling to adjust the terms in contracts on hundreds of trillions of dollars’ worth of products — from mortgages and credit cards to interest-rate swaps. Life after Libor could be messy, and major global banks will spend more than $100 million in 2021 in preparation for its demise.www.washingtonpost.com