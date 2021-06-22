Why Ditching Libor Is Vexing the Financial World

This article looks at the recent developments in the transition from LIBOR to risk-free rates and the likely issues that the local banking and finance market in the Middle East will face as the date for the permanent cessation and non-representativeness of LIBOR approaches. Consideration is given to the technical and legal issues, including the operation of the risk-free rates in typical financings, implementation of credit adjustment spreads, and how finance documents (both for existing financings and new financings) will need to be adapted in light of these imminent changes. Particular focus is given to the specific challenges facing Islamic financings products from the LIBOR transition. Risk consultants advising on the LIBOR transition have also contributed their views on the practical implementation of the LIBOR transition from the operations and processes perspective as well as IT systems upgrades.