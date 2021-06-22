Cancel
Adding insult to injury

By News-Press NOW
newspressnow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone in St. Joseph should know the story of the pesticide company known as HPI Products. In 2007, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered HPI to stop illegally storing hazardous waste after inspectors discovered 55-gallon drums and containers that were corroded, damaged and leaking in a warehouse located south of Downtown St. Joseph. That led to a guilty plea in 2009 for violations of the Clean Water Act. In 2010, the corporation was ordered to pay a criminal fine.

