Discussions to amend food truck ordinance continues

The Madisonville Annexation and Zoning Committee meeting on Monday yielded more discussion of the first draft of a new ordinance regarding food trucks in the city limits. This draft comes after a discussion in March the city had when Debbie Todd, who oversees the city’s zoning and permits department, updated the committee on the ordinance that currently allows food trucks to be at one location for 14 days except for the downtown area, which restricts the trucks to being in a location to three days.