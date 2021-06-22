Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madisonville, KY

Discussions to amend food truck ordinance continues

By Will Whaley Reporter wwhaley@the-messenger.com
Messenger
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Madisonville Annexation and Zoning Committee meeting on Monday yielded more discussion of the first draft of a new ordinance regarding food trucks in the city limits. This draft comes after a discussion in March the city had when Debbie Todd, who oversees the city’s zoning and permits department, updated the committee on the ordinance that currently allows food trucks to be at one location for 14 days except for the downtown area, which restricts the trucks to being in a location to three days.

www.the-messenger.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
County
Hopkins County, KY
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
Madisonville, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Government
Madisonville, KY
Restaurants
City
Madisonville, KY
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Hopkins County, KY
Government
Madisonville, KY
Government
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Madisonville, KY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trucks#City Park#Food Drink#Madisonville Council#Municipal Aid Fund#Restaurant Tax#The Restaurant Tax Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
PoliticsCNN

Haiti's president assassinated

Haitian leaders are in dispute about who is the prime minister. From CNN's Barbara Wojazer, Melissa Bell, and Etant Dupain. Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister of Haiti on July 5, has contested the leadership of acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph following the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy