Mitchell, SD

City of Mitchell reaches settlement agreement with former Crafty Fox building owners

By Sam Fosness
Mitchellrepublic.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Mitchell’s two year-long legal battle with the former owners of the Crafty Fox building on Main Street came to an end on Monday. During Monday’s meeting at City Hall, the Mitchell City Council approved a settlement agreement with Ronald and Janice Christensen, the former owners of the 223 N. Main St. building, ending a long federal courtroom battle over the city’s purchase of the property.

