Grants Pass Results Monday June 21st, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 16 days ago

8th-$6,300, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:20.990. Zoe's Papa Cee126233-32-11-21-2½M. King4.803.002.401.40. King of Wishes126354-hd3-23-1½2-½E. Gutierrez-Sosa6.003.405.50. Cowlitz116421-2½1-12-1½3-2½B. Butterfly2.605.10. Papawasarollnstone126545-45-14-24-8J. Figueroa5.80. Kitty Creed121166-hd4-½5-½5-¾D. Martin17.60. Snicker'n Dan127712-hd6-16-36-¾J. Guerrero3.00. Cuddly Panda126677777J. Wooten, Jr.19.10. $0.5 Pick 5 Jackpot (7-4-7-1-2) 5 Correct...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Grants Pass

1st_$5,900, cl $2,500-$2,500, 3YO up, 6½f. 2nd_$6,600, , 3YO up, 6f. 3rd_$15,000, , 2YO, 3½f. 4th_$6,000, cl $3,200-$3,200, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 5th_$5,700, cl $3,200-$3,200, 3YO up, 6f. Keen James126Mobjack126. Prince On the Run124Sparkling Starr126. J C Express124Bob Again121. Lord Vader126Duh Its Dave121. 6th_$5,900, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-4-Add

4th_$14,500, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO, , cloudy. 10 (10) Continual Dividends (J.Garcia)5.003.803.00. Off 8:17. Time 2:29.28. Fast. Also Ran_Royal On Ice, Beastie Bok, Alekat Romance, Action Milagro, Junomyrate Jm, Glimps of Magik, El Trival. $1 Pick 3 (6-5-10) 3 Correct Paid $76.50. $1 Daily Double (5-10) paid $80.90. $1 Exacta (10-9) paid $12.20. $0.1 Superfecta (10-9-8-5) paid $83.74. $0.5 Trifecta (10-9-8) paid $50.85.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Results Friday July 2nd, 2021

8th-$60,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 23.300, 49.080, 1:13.420, 1:25.650, 00.000, 1:37.510. Scratched: Sikum, Quikfast N Ahurry. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Net a Bear116354-154-hd2-1½1-1¾T. Thornton5.202.802.101.60. Offspring1235354-½53-22-½R. Morales2.802.101.30. Champagne Affair118111-1½1-11-hd1-hd3-4¾P. Cotto, Jr.4.2010.60. Raging Gold Digger117222-12-1½2-14-2½4-4¾J. Dominguez8.80. Snowball123443-½3-½3-hd55D. Saenz3.50. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-4) 3 Correct...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

PID Results Wednesday July 7th, 2021

6th-$17,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Equitrack, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 22.900, 46.220, 58.370, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.170. Abbey's Snow White121256-½75-125-15¾N. Vickers12.50. Tula121733-½5-1½6-36-9¼R. Allen, Jr.7.10. Alexandra Kay121611-hd3-177A. Ayala9.00. 4 (4)Get Sassy9.603.802.60. 5 (5)Riverside Walk2.602.20. 3 (3)The Two Nancy's3.00. $0.5 Pick 3 (4/6-2-4) 3 Correct Paid $26.95. Daily Double...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-5-Add

5th_$7,706, wvr cl, 3YO up, 5f, hazy. Off 9:35. Time 1:00.00. Fast. Also Ran_Bevolution, Bunchofcash, Silent Emissary, Troublewithacurve, By U Sef. $0.2 Pick 3 (1-2-6) 3 Correct Paid $5.65. $0.2 Triactor (6-4-8) paid $6.56. $1 Exactor (6-4) paid $12.85. Quinella (4-6) paid $15.20. $0.2 Superfecta (6-4-8-3) paid $20.26. TOT $674,102.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Blake Parker: Logs scoreless inning

Parker allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus Tampa Bay. The right-hander has only allowed runs in three of his 14 appearances this season. Parker owns a 2.92 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB across 12.1 innings, and he's added a win and a hold. The 36-year-old is likely to remain in a low-leverage role.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Monday July 12th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Maximum Factor (L), 124R. Allen, Jr.4-7-1Michael Pappada4/1. 2Whiskey Dash (L), 124M. Allen2-6-3Randall Russell5/2. 3Golden Emperor (L), 124W. Martinez11-6-2J. Rogers6/1. 4Brahms Breeze (L), 124S. Spieth6-5-1Louis Ruberto12/1. 5Samurai Zip (L), 124A. Gallardo1-1-3Shelly Radosevich6/5. 6Big Chicken Man (L), 124H. Villa-Gomez7-2-5Randall Russell8/1. 2nd-$14,000, Claiming $10,000-$10,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Results Saturday July 3rd, 2021

4th-$17,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.490, 47.200, 1:10.750, 00.000, 00.000, 1:35.940. Scratched: Badgeri Candy. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Lulumaru122432-1½2-32-22-1½1-1½L. Wade3.402.602.200.70. That'sthewaytodoit122311-1½1-1½1-11-hd2-noA. Quinonez6.403.4013.20. Ebony Bay122223-½4-2½4-2½3-1½3-1¾R. Fuentes2.605.90. Sundereya124545-25-15-2½4-½4-hdA. Canchari5.70. Kimberly Frances1221566665-2¾L. Negron11.90. M and M Girl122664-23-13-hd5-16L. Valenzuela4.30. $0.5 Pick 4 (4/5-6-6-1/5) 4 Correct Paid...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Racing Entries, Tuesday

1st_$18,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 2nd_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6½f. 3rd_$22,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 4th_$22,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f. Star Luck123Puttheglassdown123. Cobble Hill123Shandian126. Sargeant Drive123My Danzig Partner123. Weekend in Court123A Maize Zing Rip116. 5th_$47,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6f. Brilliant Chase123Tringale126. Final...
Golfmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sertoma's sizzling summer tour continues

SEBRING — The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour competed in their fourth event of the summer at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club’s Turtle Run. It was another burning hot summer day as 49 athletes took to the links. In the boys 16 to 18 age division it came down to a...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sam Houston Race Park Entries, Wednesday July 14th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Wma Flintstone (L), 126M. Brooks5-7-3Andre Brooks8/1. 2Vazs Gonna Burn Sv (L), 126E. Vera7-7-14Renee Lafleur-Diaz20/1. 4a-Jolly Good Mhf , 126J. Rodriguez12-5-10Rachelle Russell12/1. 5Svr Allspice , 121J. Gonzales-Corral6-x-xRita Deleon15/1. 6a-Lapcos Legacy (L), 126L. Vivanco9-8-3Thunder Johnson12/1. 7b-Lapcos La Vima (L), 121J. Menchaca-Coronado3-10-7Rhonda Tuley9/2. 8Jodyman Aa (M), 122R. Guerrax-x-xCesar...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Entries, Wednesday

1st_$13,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$50,000, stk, 3YO F, 6f. 3rd_$16,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 4th_$14,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 5th_$50,000, stk, 3YO, 6f. Victor Stakes Myers S. Magician's Holiday122Thick Haze122. Westa Waverly122Golden Gulley122. Kid's Inheritance122Thealligatorhunter122. Bayou Benny122. 6th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up, 7½f. Ralph Strangis Stakes.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pimlico Entries, Saturday

1st_$21,000, mdn cl $10,000-$8,000, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 6f. 2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 5f. 3rd_$28,000, , 3YO up, 6f. 4th_$48,000, alc opt cl, 3YO F, 1mi. 5th_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f. Kwist120Crying for More126. Spitball126Speightster Red120. Scottsdale109Buzzhound116. Lucian120. 6th_$25,000, mdn cl $16,000-$12,500, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 1mi.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$12,800, cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, cloudy. Off 12:38. Time 1:06.71. Fast. Also Ran_American Violet, Giveusthisday. $1 Exacta (2-3) paid $4.70. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-4-5) paid $1.40. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-4) paid $6.20. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Washington 15, San Diego 5

A-grounded out for Corbin in the 7th. 1-ran for Machado in the 5th. E_Pham (2), Paddack (1), Profar (4). LOB_Washington 9, San Diego 12. 2B_Robles (16), Castro (18), Gomes (11), Harrison (13), Bell (13), Pham (10), Mateo (4). HR_Soto (11), off Paddack; Hosmer (7), off Corbin; Grisham (11), off McGowin. RBIs_Soto 3 (42), Bell 2 (41), Castro 3 (37), Robles (11), Escobar (3), Harrison 3 (30), Gomes (31), Parra (2), Machado (59), Hosmer (41), Grisham 2 (33), Caratini (29). S_Corbin.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Kyle Crick: Blows save Wednesday

Crick (1-1) allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while recording just one out. He was credited with the loss in Wednesday's 14-3 loss to the Braves. The righty entered with a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth and opened the floodgates for Atlanta. The Pirates trailed 7-3 at the end of the inning. With the brutal outing, Crick's ERA ballooned from 3.13 to 4.63. He suffered his first blown save of 2021 and failed to earn his seventh hold. While Crick boasts impressive stuff, specifically a sweeping slider with huge break, he must improve upon his 20:18 K:BB if he's to be an effective relief option for the Pirates.
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Thursday's Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment. HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed LHP Brooks Raley in the 10-DAY IL due to health and safety protocols. Recalled RHP Ralph Garza Jr. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed INF/OF Chad Pinder on the 10-day IL. Selected...

