Board approves creation of early childhood coordinator position
The Hopkins County School Board approved the creation of an early childhood coordinator position at Superintendent Dr. Deanna Ashby’s last meeting on Monday. The position had been combined with the Director of Elementary Instruction and Title 1 position and held by Jennifer Luttrell, said incoming Superintendent Amy Smith. Luttrell had a background as a preschool coordinator, so when she accepted the position, the two were folded into one job.www.the-messenger.com