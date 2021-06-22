War to Prevent the Killing of China and Yulin Hybrid Dogs – Corriere.it
COhn Summer solstice Yulin Festival is back. Using a festive expression for a massacre is absurd: in the Chinese city they are caught in a pot, locked in cages, and quarter dogs. After years of criticism, it seemed that the festival that frightened us should be banned. But not so. In April 2020, Beijing’s Ministry of Agriculture announced a “restructuring of food resources”. Text listed livestock, from pigs to chickens, can be raised until they end up in the food chain; Dogs (and cats) are not included. In fact, they were never included in the “Minister of Meat Animals” list.www.taylordailypress.net