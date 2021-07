As well as claiming more defenders' ankles than Ballons d'Or and regularly defying science with the wizardry he produces on the pitch, Lionel Messi likes a goal. Most La Liga goals and the record for the most goals in a calendar year, the Argentine is nothing short of mesmerising when he steps out onto the pitch. And while we all keep an eye like a hawk on him at Barcelona, his Argentina exploits aren't monitored - or appreciated - as much.