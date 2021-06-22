Cancel
A translational perspective on the anti-anhedonic effect of ketamine and its neural underpinnings

By Erdem Pulcu, Calum Guinea, Philip J. Cowen, Susannah E. Murphy, Catherine J. Harmer
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnhedonia, a pronounced reduction in interest or pleasure in any of life’s daily activities, is a cardinal symptom of major depression. In this Perspective article, we synthesise the recent evidence from rodent, monkey and human neuroimaging literature to highlight how the habenula, a small evolutionarily conserved subcortical structure located in the midbrain, may orchestrate the behavioural expression of anhedonia across fronto-mesolimbic networks. We then review how this circuitry can be modulated by ketamine, an NMDA receptor antagonist with rapid antidepressant properties. We propose that experimental paradigms founded in reinforcement learning and value-based decision-making can usefully probe this network and thereby help elucidate the mechanisms underlying ketamine’s rapid antidepressant action.

Public HealthNature.com

COVID and the brain: researchers zero in on how damage occurs

Growing evidence suggests that the coronavirus causes ‘brain fog’ and other neurological symptoms through multiple mechanisms. You have full access to this article via your institution. How COVID-19 damages the brain is becoming clearer. New evidence suggests that the coronavirus’s assault on the brain could be multipronged: it might attack...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Hypolipidemic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-atherosclerotic effects of tea before and after microbial fermentation.

Hypolipidemic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-atherosclerotic effects of tea before and after microbial fermentation. Xiujuan Deng, Yan Hou, Hongjie Zhou, Yali Li, Zhiqiang Xue, Xiaoting Xue, Ganghua Huang, Kunlun Huang, Xiaoyun He, Wentao Xu. Article Affiliation:. Xiujuan Deng. Abstract:. Background: Microbial fermentation significantly affects the flavor and efficacy of tea. It is...
Nature.com

Interactions between ventrolateral prefrontal and anterior cingulate cortex during learning and behavioural change

Hypotheses and beliefs guide credit assignment – the process of determining which previous events or actions caused an outcome. Adaptive hypothesis formation and testing are crucial in uncertain and changing environments in which associations and meanings are volatile. Despite primates’ abilities to form and test hypotheses, establishing what is causally responsible for the occurrence of particular outcomes remains a fundamental challenge for credit assignment and learning. Hypotheses about what surprises are due to stochasticity inherent in an environment as opposed to real, systematic changes are necessary for identifying the environment’s predictive features, but are often hard to test. We review evidence that two highly interconnected frontal cortical regions, anterior cingulate cortex and ventrolateral prefrontal area 47/12o, provide a biological substrate for linking two crucial components of hypothesis-formation and testing: the control of information seeking and credit assignment. Neuroimaging, targeted disruptions, and neurophysiological studies link an anterior cingulate – 47/12o circuit to generation of exploratory behaviour, non-instrumental information seeking, and interpretation of subsequent feedback in the service of credit assignment. Our observations support the idea that information seeking and credit assignment are linked at the level of neural circuits and explain why this circuit is important for ensuring behaviour is flexible and adaptive.
CancerPhys.org

Innovation massively expands view into workings of single cells

Researchers have devised a way to multiply by more than ten-fold the accessible details of gene activity in individual cells. It's a big leap in the effort to understand cancer development, brain function, immunity and other biological processes driven by the complex interactions of multitudes of different cell types. Organs...
ScienceNature.com

GapClust is a light-weight approach distinguishing rare cells from voluminous single cell expression profiles

Single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) is a powerful tool in detailing the cellular landscape within complex tissues. Large-scale single cell transcriptomics provide both opportunities and challenges for identifying rare cells playing crucial roles in development and disease. Here, we develop GapClust, a light-weight algorithm to detect rare cell types from ultra-large scRNA-seq datasets with state-of-the-art speed and memory efficiency. Benchmarking on diverse experimental datasets demonstrates the superior performance of GapClust compared to other recently proposed methods. When applying our algorithm to an intestine and 68 k PBMC datasets, GapClust identifies the tuft cells and a previously unrecognised subtype of monocyte, respectively.
HealthNature.com

Ependymal cells-CSF flow regulates stress-induced depression

Major depressive disorder (MDD) is a severe, common mood disorder. While reduced cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flow adversely affects brain metabolism and fluid balance in the aging population and during development, only indirect evidence links aberrant CSF circulation with many diseases including neurological, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric disorders, such as anxiety and depression. Here we show a very high concentration of p11 as a key molecular determinant for depression in ependymal cells, which is significantly decreased in patients with MDD, and in two mouse models of depression induced by chronic stress, such as restraint and social isolation. The loss of p11 in ependymal cells causes disoriented ependymal planar cell polarity (PCP), reduced CSF flow, and depression-like and anxiety-like behaviors. p11 intrinsically controls PCP core genes, which mediates CSF flow. Viral expression of p11 in ependymal cells specifically rescues the pathophysiological and behavioral deficits caused by loss of p11. Taken together, our results identify a new role and a key molecular determinant for ependymal cell-driven CSF flow in mood disorders and suggest a novel strategy for development of treatments for stress-associated neurological, neurodegenerative, and psychiatric disorders.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
HealthNature.com

Understanding the effect of smoking and drinking behavior on Parkinson's disease risk: a Mendelian randomization study

Previous observational studies have identified correlations between Parkinson’s disease (PD) risk and lifestyle factors. However, whether or not those associations are causal remains unclear. To infer causality between PD risk and smoking or alcohol intake, we conducted a two-sample Mendelian randomization study using genome-wide association study summary statistics from the GWAS & Sequencing Consortium of Alcohol and Nicotine use study (1.2 million participants) and the latest meta-analysis from the International Parkinson’s Disease Genomics Consortium (37,688 PD cases and 18,618 proxy-cases). We performed sensitivity analyses, including testing for pleiotropy with MR-Egger and MR-PRESSO, and multivariable MR modeling to account for the genetic effects of competing substance use traits on PD risk. Our results revealed causal associations of alcohol intake (OR 0.79; 95% CI 0.65–0.96; p = 0.021) and smoking continuation (which compares current vs. former smokers) (OR 0.64; 95% CI 0.46–0.89; p = 0.008) with lower PD risk. Multivariable MR analyses showed that the causal association between drinks per week and PD is unlikely due to confounding by smoking behavior. Finally, frailty analyses suggested that the causal effects of both alcohol intake and smoking continuation on PD risk estimated from MR analysis are not explained by the presence of survival bias alone. Our findings support the role of smoking as a protective factor against PD, but only when comparing current vs. former smokers. Similarly, increased alcohol intake had a protective effect over PD risk, with the alcohol dehydrogenase 1B (ADH1B) locus as a potential candidate for further investigation of the mechanisms underlying this association.
ScienceNature.com

Thinner cortices in high-risk offspring: the promises of big data

The hottest news in psychiatric epidemiology is the availability of large, well-characterized, diverse samples with clinical and biological assessments that have recently become available from repositories to qualified scientists. Big Data has come to psychiatry [1]. For years, we have studied families at high and low risk for depression in samples of several hundred offspring and grandchildren [2]. They include carefully documented clinical assessments and later MRI, EEG, and DNA. The studies clearly showed the early onset of symptoms, often before puberty, challenging the notion that major depression was a disorder of menopausal women, or the question, when the study began, whether children had sufficient ego development to become depressed. The follow up over the years showed the enduring nature of depression in high-risk offspring and grandchildren, particularly grandchildren with two previous generations affected.
ScienceNature.com

Structure of human Ca2.2 channel blocked by the painkiller ziconotide

The neuronal-type (N-type) voltage-gated calcium (Cav) channels, which are designated Cav2.2, have an important role in the release of neurotransmitters1,2,3. Ziconotide is a Cav2.2-specific peptide pore blocker that has been clinically used for treating intractable pain4,5,6. Here we present cryo-electron microscopy structures of human Cav2.2 (comprising the core α1 and the ancillary α2δ-1 and β3 subunits) in the presence or absence of ziconotide. Ziconotide is thoroughly coordinated by helices P1 and P2, which support the selectivity filter, and the extracellular loops (ECLs) in repeats II, III and IV of α1. To accommodate ziconotide, the ECL of repeat III and α2δ-1 have to tilt upward concertedly. Three of the voltage-sensing domains (VSDs) are in a depolarized state, whereas the VSD of repeat II exhibits a down conformation that is stabilized by Cav2-unique intracellular segments and a phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate molecule. Our studies reveal the molecular basis for Cav2.2-specific pore blocking by ziconotide and establish the framework for investigating electromechanical coupling in Cav channels.
HealthNature.com

Effects of education, income, and occupation on prevalence and symptoms of knee osteoarthritis

To examine the effect of socioeconomic status (SES) as measured by three components of education level, income level, and occupation on prevalence and symptom severity of knee osteoarthritis (OA) and to determine which of these factors has the strongest association. We conducted a cross-sectional study using data from the Fifth Korean National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey that were collected between 2010 and 2012. Male and female participants 50 years or older were included. Analyses to examine the associations of the three SES components with prevalence and symptom severity of knee OA were performed. A total 9,071 participants was included in the study. As expected, lower education, lower income level, and non-managerial or no job were associated with higher prevalence of knee OA and knee symptoms. Among the three SES components, lower education was most strongly associated with knee pain and radiographic knee OA after adjusting for the other two. Lower education level is the component of SES that most strongly relates to higher prevalence of knee OA and knee symptoms. Improving societal education level might decrease the socioeconomic burden of knee OA.
ScienceNature.com

6,9-Dihydroxytetrangulol, a novel angucyclinone antibiotic accumulated in kiqO gene disruptant in the biosynthesis of kinanthraquinone

A novel angucyclinone, 6,9-dihydroxytetrangulol, was isolated from Streptomyces lividans TK23 transformed with a kinanthraquinone biosynthetic gene cluster in which the kiqO gene was disrupted. The chemical structure was elucidated by spectroscopic analyses. It showed significant antibacterial activities with an IC50 value of 1.9 μM against Staphylococcus aureus and moderate anticancer activities against HL-60 cells.
ScienceNature.com

K29-linked ubiquitin signaling regulates proteotoxic stress response and cell cycle

Protein ubiquitination shows remarkable topological and functional diversity through the polymerization of ubiquitin via different linkages. Deciphering the cellular ubiquitin code is of central importance to understand the physiology of the cell. However, our understanding of its function is rather limited due to the lack of specific binders as tools to detect K29-linked polyubiquitin. In this study, we screened and characterized a synthetic antigen-binding fragment, termed sAB-K29, that can specifically recognize K29-linked polyubiquitin using chemically synthesized K29-linked diubiquitin. We further determined the crystal structure of this fragment bound to the K29-linked diubiquitin, which revealed the molecular basis of specificity. Using sAB-K29 as a tool, we uncovered that K29-linked ubiquitination is involved in different kinds of cellular proteotoxic stress response as well as cell cycle regulation. In particular, we showed that K29-linked ubiquitination is enriched in the midbody and downregulation of the K29-linked ubiquitination signal arrests cells in G1/S phase.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study explores the effects of SARS-CoV-2 (and other betacoronaviruses) on cellular mRNA processing

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the causal agent of the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and has been identified as the third human coronavirus outbreak of the 21st century. Though predominantly a respiratory virus, SARS-CoV-2 can affect multiple organs, including the kidneys, the heart and the brain. The extent of the disease severity is also extremely diverse, ranging from mild illness to death.
Scienceaaas.org

Gut-Brain Axis Yields Clues to Neurodegenerative Disease

Eran Blacher is the 2021 winner of the NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize for his work in exploring the relationship between the microorganisms that live inside us and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The findings reveal new insights into the "gut-brain axis" and demonstrate that harnessing the microbiome and its associated metabolic pathways could provide a useful approach to treating these and potentially other devastating neurological disorders.
CancerNature.com

Sensitizing glioblastoma to radiotherapy

The transcription factor SOX2 has a vital role in maintaining glioma stem cells (GSCs), which are key for promoting malignant progression and therapeutic resistance. Fang et al. identified DNA-dependent protein kinase (DNA-PK) as an upstream regulator of SOX2 that phosphorylates and stabilizes SOX2, thereby promoting GSC maintenance. Irradiation or etoposide-induced damage of GSC nuclear DNA released the DNA-PK complex from SOX2, enabling SOX2 ubiquitination and degradation, thus leading to GSC differentiation. In a mouse xenograft model, inhibition of DNA-PK with NU7441 suppressed GSC-driven tumour growth and sensitized glioblastomas to radiotherapy.
ScienceNature.com

Distinct nuclear compartment-associated genome architecture in the developing mammalian brain

Nuclear compartments are thought to play a role in three-dimensional genome organization and gene expression. In mammalian brain, the architecture and dynamics of nuclear compartment-associated genome organization is not known. In this study, we developed Genome Organization using CUT and RUN Technology (GO-CaRT) to map genomic interactions with two nuclear compartments—the nuclear lamina and nuclear speckles—from different regions of the developing mouse, macaque and human brain. Lamina-associated domain (LAD) architecture in cells in vivo is distinct from that of cultured cells, including major differences in LADs previously considered to be cell type invariant. In the mouse and human forebrain, dorsal and ventral neural precursor cells have differences in LAD architecture that correspond to their regional identity. LADs in the human and mouse cortex contain transcriptionally highly active sub-domains characterized by broad depletion of histone-3-lysine-9 dimethylation. Evolutionarily conserved LADs in human, macaque and mouse brain are enriched for transcriptionally active neural genes associated with synapse function. By integrating GO-CaRT maps with genome-wide association study data, we found speckle-associated domains to be enriched for schizophrenia risk loci, indicating a physical relationship between these disease-associated genetic variants and a specific nuclear structure. Our work provides a framework for understanding the relationship between distinct nuclear compartments and genome function in brain development and disease.
HealthNature.com

Management of amblyopia in pediatric patients: Current insights

Amblyopia is a cause of significant ocular morbidity in pediatric population and may lead to visual impairment in future life. It is caused due to formed visual deprivation or abnormal binocular interactions. Several risk factors in pediatric age group may lead to this disease. Author groups have tried managing different types of amblyopia, like anisometropic amblyopia, strabismic amblyopia and combined mechanism amblyopia, with optical correction, occlusion therapy, penalization, binocular therapy and surgery. We review historical and current management strategies of different types of amblyopia affecting children and outcomes in terms of visual acuity, binocularity and ocular deviation, highlighting evidence from recent studies. Literature searches were performed through Pubmed. Risk factors for amblyopia need to be identified in pediatric population as early in life as possible and managed accordingly, as visual outcomes in amblyopia are best if treated at the earliest. Although, monocular therapies like occlusion or penalization have been shown to be quite beneficial over the years, newer concepts related to binocular vision therapy are still evolving.
ScienceEurekAlert

Large genomic analysis highlights COVID-19 risk factors

In March of 2020, thousands of scientists around the world united to answer a pressing and complex question: what genetic factors influence why some COVID-19 patients develop severe, life-threatening disease requiring hospitalization, while others escape with mild symptoms or none at all?. A comprehensive summary of their findings to date,...

