Inhibition of host Ogr1 enhances effector CD8 T-cell function by modulating acidic microenvironment

By Lin Cao, Weisha Li, Xingjiu Yang, Wenlong Zhang, Mengyuan Li, Haizeng Zhang, Chuan Qin, Xiaohong Chen, Ran Gao
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmunotherapies for cancer, such as immune checkpoint blockade or adoptive T-cell transfer, can lead to a long-lasting clinical response. But the therapeutic response rate remains low on account of many tumors that have evolved sophisticated strategies to evade immune surveillance. Solid tumors are characterized by the highly acidic microenvironment, which may weaken the effectiveness of antitumor immunity. Here, we explored a promising therapeutic development deployed by pH manipulation for avoiding immunoevasion. The highly acidified microenvironment of melanoma induces the expression of G-protein-coupled receptor (Ogr1) in T cells, which weakened their effective function and promote tumor growth. Ogr1 inhibition reactivate CD8+ T cells and have a cytotoxic role by reducing the activity of high glycolysis, resulting in comparatively low acidification of the tumor microenvironment, and leads to tumor suppression. In addition, the adoptive transfer of Ogr1−/−-CD8+ T cells enhanced the antitumor responses, with the potential for immediate clinical transformation.

www.nature.com
