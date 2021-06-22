Wedding etiquette tips as summer begins

With travel restrictions being lifted and vaccinations becoming accessible to more and more people, we’re seeing lots of light at the end of the tunnel! Even so, health precautions and safety measures won’t be going away any time soon for gatherings as cozy as a Mamma Mia chapel ceremony or as large as a Crazy, Rich, Asians destination bash. So what does that mean for your wedding in 2022 or 2023? And who gets to decide anyway? It’s only fitting that we’re joined by the globally-renowned Minted today to chat all things wedding invitation etiquette in a Covid era, that (like my addiction to Chipotle) just won’t quit. Together, we’ll discuss what that means for topics like invitation wording, date changes, Zoom wedding and beyond. Leggo.